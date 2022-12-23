The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.