The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 284,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

