The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

