Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

