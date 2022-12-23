TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.74

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.74 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 25410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

