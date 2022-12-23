Tradewinds LLC. Buys 8,716 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.