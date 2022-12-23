Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 978 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
