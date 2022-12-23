Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 6.3%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 6,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $803.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.