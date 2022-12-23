Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 6.3%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 6,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.
Trinseo Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $803.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.47.
Trinseo Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinseo (TSE)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.