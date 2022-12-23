UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $492.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.