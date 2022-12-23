Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

