Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

