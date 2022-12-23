Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

