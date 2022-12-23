Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

AVGO opened at $553.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.