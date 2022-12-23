Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

