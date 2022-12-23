Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,420,876 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

