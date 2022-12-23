Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABT opened at $108.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

