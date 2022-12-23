Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

