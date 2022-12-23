Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,875 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

