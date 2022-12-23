VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 6.5%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 11,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,166,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $255.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 191.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

