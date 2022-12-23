W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 417.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

