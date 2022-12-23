Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

