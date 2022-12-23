Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %
WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
