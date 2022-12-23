Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.