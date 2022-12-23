Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 363 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

MKC opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

