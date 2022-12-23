Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

