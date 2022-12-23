Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General stock opened at $245.53 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

