Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after purchasing an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares worth $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.