Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF opened at $89.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

