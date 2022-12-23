Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 35 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $742.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $804.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.06.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.