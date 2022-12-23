Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 56.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $11,075,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSWI opened at $114.90 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

