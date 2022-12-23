Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $481.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.49.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

