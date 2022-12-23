WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $178,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BCAT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

–

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.