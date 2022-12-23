Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 22,802 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.