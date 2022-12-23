Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

