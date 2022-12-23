Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 43,752 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

SO stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

