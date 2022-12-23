Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

