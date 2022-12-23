Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFC opened at $40.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.