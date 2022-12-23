Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
