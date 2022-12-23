Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

