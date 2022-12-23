Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 18,212 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,407 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $136.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

