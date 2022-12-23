Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

