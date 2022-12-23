Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $145.35 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

