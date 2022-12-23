Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 213,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

