43,624 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

