781 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $456.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

