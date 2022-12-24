791 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

