AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AAR by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

