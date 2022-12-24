AAR (NYSE:AIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.
AAR Price Performance
NYSE:AIR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AAR by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.