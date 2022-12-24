Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Financial Analysis

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Affinity Energy and Health and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

52.0% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and Inotiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 1.45 $10.90 million ($4.26) -1.19

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Energy and Health.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -19.54% -4.23% -2.25%

Risk & Volatility

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, meaning that its share price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inotiv beats Affinity Energy and Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

