Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

