AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $314.80

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 314.80 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 314.80 ($3.82), with a volume of 17733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.80 ($3.70).

AIB Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,246.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.50.

About AIB Group

(Get Rating)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.